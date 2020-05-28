ETRADE Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Posted by on May 28th, 2020

ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 971 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 12.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 170.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 28.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 291,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,666,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the first quarter valued at $207,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.54, for a total transaction of $568,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 164,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,366,618.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.36, for a total transaction of $85,598.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,140 shares of company stock valued at $41,581,384 in the last three months. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RNG stock opened at $251.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. RingCentral Inc has a 52 week low of $110.34 and a 52 week high of $292.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.55 and its 200 day moving average is $205.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.98 and a beta of 0.59.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $267.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $258.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.71.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

Latest News

Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $131,000 in Provident Financial Services, Inc.
Big Lots Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”
ABM Industries, Inc. Shares Sold by CWM Advisors LLC
Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases New Stake in Peabody Energy Co.
Alberta Investment Management Corp Cuts Position in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A
Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys Shares of 27,800 Green Plains Inc
