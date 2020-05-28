11,269 Shares in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Acquired by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,269 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 261.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $3.91 on Thursday. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 1.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOK. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.