ETRADE Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,834 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vereit were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VER. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vereit during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Vereit in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vereit in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Vereit by 931.5% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Vereit by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 465,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on VER shares. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.73.

Shares of NYSE:VER opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Vereit Inc has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $10.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $299.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vereit Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.71%.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

