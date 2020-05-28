ETRADE Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,622 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NCLH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Sunday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.72.

NASDAQ NCLH opened at $17.59 on Thursday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $7.03 and a one year high of $59.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.99.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

