ETRADE Capital Management LLC Invests $206,000 in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $31,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 84,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 34,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $2,022,576.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.63.

NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $58.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 18.67 and a current ratio of 18.67. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $32.95 and a one year high of $64.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $0.28. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.30% and a negative net margin of 5,727.22%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

