Ian T. Clark Sells 538 Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Posted by on May 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $52,993.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

GH opened at $87.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.93. Guardant Health Inc has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $112.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 30.27%. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GH shares. ValuEngine upgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim started coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 1,930.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 2,247.4% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ian T. Clark Sells 538 Shares of Guardant Health Inc Stock
Ian T. Clark Sells 538 Shares of Guardant Health Inc Stock
Bill.com Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”
Bill.com Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”
Tractor Supply Given New $138.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada
Tractor Supply Given New $138.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada
BHP Group Ltd Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.
BHP Group Ltd Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 77,986 Shares of Newell Brands Inc
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 77,986 Shares of Newell Brands Inc
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Trupanion Inc
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Trupanion Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report