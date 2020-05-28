Ian T. Clark Sells 538 Shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $52,993.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

GH opened at $87.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.93. Guardant Health Inc has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $112.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.70 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 30.27%. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GH shares. ValuEngine upgraded Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim started coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 1,930.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 2,247.4% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.