Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Posted by on May 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $72.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bill.com is a provider of AI-enabled cloud-based software for back-office financial operations to small and midsize businesses. It operates primarily in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas. Bill.com is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

BILL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. First Analysis initiated coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bill.com from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bill.com from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bill.com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.70.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $64.25 on Wednesday. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $97.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.53.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 17.32% and a negative net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $41.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.02 million. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Bill.com by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bill.com (BILL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ian T. Clark Sells 538 Shares of Guardant Health Inc Stock
Ian T. Clark Sells 538 Shares of Guardant Health Inc Stock
Bill.com Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”
Bill.com Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”
Tractor Supply Given New $138.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada
Tractor Supply Given New $138.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada
BHP Group Ltd Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.
BHP Group Ltd Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 77,986 Shares of Newell Brands Inc
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 77,986 Shares of Newell Brands Inc
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Trupanion Inc
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Trupanion Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report