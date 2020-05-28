Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given New $138.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $116.00 to $138.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.80.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $119.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.04. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $120.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $807,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,186,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 17,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,432 shares of company stock valued at $27,936,293 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $16,861,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 28,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

