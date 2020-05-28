BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,033 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,794 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,584 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in BHP Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,543 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $46.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.77. BHP Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $29.78 and a 1 year high of $59.02.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investec upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

