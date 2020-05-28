BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,033 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,794 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,584 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in BHP Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in BHP Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,543 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.25% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $46.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.77. BHP Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $29.78 and a 1 year high of $59.02.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.
