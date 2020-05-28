Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 77,986 Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,986 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 83.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 10,582 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 64,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Newell Brands by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 110,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWL opened at $14.39 on Thursday. Newell Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.63.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

NWL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.63.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 1,168,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $15,817,834.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 927,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $12,198,768.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,347,069 shares of company stock worth $31,349,374. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

