Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TSCO. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Nomura Securities reissued a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a hold rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.80.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $119.76 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $120.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.05 and its 200-day moving average is $94.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 29.91%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory A. Sandfort sold 200,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $21,009,765.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,489,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,432 shares of company stock valued at $27,936,293 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $8,927,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,526,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,613,000 after acquiring an additional 302,843 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 702,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,678,000 after acquiring an additional 148,387 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 486,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,107,000 after acquiring an additional 14,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

