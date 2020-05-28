PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $112,393,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,132,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,457,000 after purchasing an additional 390,256 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 926,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,314,000 after purchasing an additional 369,905 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 108.9% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,162,000 after purchasing an additional 341,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 942,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,977,000 after purchasing an additional 326,560 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $141.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.33 and a 52 week high of $171.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.44.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Saturday, June 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAP. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.90.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

