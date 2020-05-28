Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Raymond James

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TSCO. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital restated a hold rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.80.

TSCO opened at $119.76 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $120.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.05 and a 200 day moving average of $94.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.91%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 17,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $1,350,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,987,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,432 shares of company stock worth $27,936,293 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

