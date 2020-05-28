Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at Nomura

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective boosted by Nomura from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.80.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO stock opened at $119.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $120.34.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 5,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $534,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $807,942.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,186,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,432 shares of company stock valued at $27,936,293 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 25,080.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,475,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,400 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 100.4% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,493,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,004 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $113,249,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 10,412.9% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 906,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $84,706,000 after purchasing an additional 897,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,080,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,405,000 after purchasing an additional 622,515 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.