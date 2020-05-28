PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,488,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $901,185,000 after purchasing an additional 645,446 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,478,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $633,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,901 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,795,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $453,977,000 after purchasing an additional 248,195 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,630,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $442,984,000 after purchasing an additional 590,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hess by 14.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,193,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $206,253,000 after buying an additional 794,805 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hess from $60.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank raised Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hess from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens raised Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Hess from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.15.

In other news, Director Marc S. Lipschultz acquired 503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,009.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,712.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $128,523.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,018.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,918 shares of company stock valued at $483,194. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HES stock opened at $49.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.19. Hess Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 45.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

