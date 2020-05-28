Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Northcoast Research downgraded Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.80.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $119.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $120.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 17,102 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,747,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,921 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $807,942.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,852 shares in the company, valued at $5,186,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 265,432 shares of company stock worth $27,936,293. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

