ETRADE Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,281 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 23.9% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,813,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,918,000 after buying an additional 3,245,794 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,475,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,333,000 after buying an additional 1,484,980 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,620,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,677,000 after buying an additional 547,889 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,383,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,668,000 after buying an additional 722,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,176,000 after buying an additional 130,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

In other F.N.B. news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 567,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,836.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Chiafullo purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $414,460. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FNB opened at $8.06 on Thursday. F.N.B. Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 22.11%. The company had revenue of $301.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Corp will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNB. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on F.N.B. from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

