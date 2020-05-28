Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Nomura Instinet

Posted by on May 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective upped by Nomura Instinet from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a hold rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.80.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $119.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $120.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.91%.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory A. Sandfort sold 200,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $21,009,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,489,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,432 shares of company stock valued at $27,936,293 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $32,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Analyst Recommendations for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ian T. Clark Sells 538 Shares of Guardant Health Inc Stock
Ian T. Clark Sells 538 Shares of Guardant Health Inc Stock
Bill.com Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”
Bill.com Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”
Tractor Supply Given New $138.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada
Tractor Supply Given New $138.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada
BHP Group Ltd Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.
BHP Group Ltd Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 77,986 Shares of Newell Brands Inc
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 77,986 Shares of Newell Brands Inc
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Trupanion Inc
PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Trupanion Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report