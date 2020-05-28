Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $204,000 in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 77.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 65.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,873.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Shares of CAKE opened at $23.56 on Thursday. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $46.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.66 and its 200 day moving average is $32.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $968.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.50. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $615.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This is a boost from Cheesecake Factory’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 40.75%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAKE. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Stephens reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.35.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.