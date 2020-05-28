Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 3,036 Shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 82.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 21,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $62.43 on Thursday. Syneos Health Inc has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.62.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYNH shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Syneos Health from $74.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other Syneos Health news, CFO Jason M. Meggs bought 3,555 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $130,610.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 63,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,424.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,500 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH).

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.