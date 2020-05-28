Hancock Whitney Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) by 11.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 111.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on STC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Stewart Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Stewart Information Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Stewart Information Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th.

In other news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger acquired 10,100 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $288,254.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,300.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Matthew Morris sold 3,200 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $123,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 326,957 shares in the company, valued at $12,600,922.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STC opened at $33.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.20. Stewart Information Services Corp has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $44.14.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $439.90 million during the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 4.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Corp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC).

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.