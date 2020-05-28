PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Icon were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Icon by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Icon during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,873,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Icon by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Icon by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,649,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $224,392,000 after acquiring an additional 31,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in Icon by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,896,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,900,000 after acquiring an additional 135,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ICLR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Icon from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Icon from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Icon from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Icon from $169.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Icon from $180.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

ICLR opened at $164.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Icon Plc has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $178.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.17.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $715.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.07 million. Icon had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 24.20%. Icon’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Icon Plc will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

