PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 31,900 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.09% of AllianceBernstein worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AB. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in AllianceBernstein by 264.4% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 19.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AllianceBernstein has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of AB stock opened at $26.07 on Thursday. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $36.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.50.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.43 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 101.59%.

In other AllianceBernstein news, COO James A. Gingrich sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $2,421,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,178,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Laurence E. Cranch sold 10,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $258,196.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

