Swiss National Bank Buys 2,000 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Southwest Gas worth $7,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 47.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWX opened at $76.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.01 and a 200 day moving average of $73.83. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $92.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.28.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.22). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $836.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

SWX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

In related news, Director Jane Lewis-Raymond acquired 1,500 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.57 per share, with a total value of $105,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,270.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner acquired 2,500 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.69 per share, for a total transaction of $161,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,074.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $656,350 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

