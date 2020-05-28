Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,200 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Exponent were worth $7,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,244,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Exponent by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Exponent by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 37,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Exponent by 11.6% during the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 278,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,013,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exponent by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti upgraded shares of Exponent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exponent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 4,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $295,237.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,120 shares in the company, valued at $210,787.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPO stock opened at $74.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.08 and a twelve month high of $82.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.69.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.67%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

