Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,500 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $8,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 213.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 723,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,835,000 after purchasing an additional 492,833 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,043,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 511,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,357,000 after purchasing an additional 284,975 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,223,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 252,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,872,000 after purchasing an additional 131,953 shares during the period. 63.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $139.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.91. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $151.03.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 51.90%.

SMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.50.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

