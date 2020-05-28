Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Makes New $255,000 Investment in Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK)

Posted by on May 28th, 2020

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ:LK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Luckin Coffee by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,552,000 after buying an additional 3,430,306 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Luckin Coffee in the first quarter valued at about $7,818,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Luckin Coffee by 178.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 18,931 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Luckin Coffee by 6,479.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,524,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Luckin Coffee by 1,215.7% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,306,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,198 shares during the last quarter. 37.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Luckin Coffee in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luckin Coffee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

LK stock opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.08. Luckin Coffee Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $51.38.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK)

