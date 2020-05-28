Swiss National Bank Has $7.39 Million Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $7,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACC. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 99,900.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 305.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Campus Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $34.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day moving average is $40.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 1.09. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.12 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 77.69%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

