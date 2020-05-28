Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Shares in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Christopher D. Blake purchased 4,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.14 per share, for a total transaction of $147,603.60. Also, Director Paul Robert Burke purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $29,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,843 shares in the company, valued at $708,257.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 20,740 shares of company stock worth $490,442. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $19.13 on Thursday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $40.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.68.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.39). PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 79.95%. The company had revenue of $278.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.27 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PACW shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.