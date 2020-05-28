Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCPC. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 20,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 31.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCPC opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $575.94 million, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($3.11). The business had revenue of $41.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.37 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 33.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.15%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.44%.

In other news, Director Brian F. Wruble acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $388,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul L. Davis acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $37,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $249,175. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TCPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

