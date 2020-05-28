Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 750 Shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 22.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 15,641 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after buying an additional 19,893 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 34.7% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 62,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Longbow Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America raised Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

NYSE:CHH opened at $84.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.86 and its 200 day moving average is $87.69. Choice Hotels International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.25 and a fifty-two week high of $109.26.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.87 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 385.30%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

