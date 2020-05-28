Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 111.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 2,363.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 68.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Equity Residential stock opened at $60.13 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $89.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.11.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $682.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

