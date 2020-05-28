Analysts Set Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Price Target at $9.65

Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.65.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $7.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.68. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.76.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $82.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 41,475 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $292,813.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter worth $445,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 27,606 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

