Analysts Set Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) PT at $61.15

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Rapid7 from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

In other news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $519,015.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,428,292.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,455 shares of company stock valued at $978,174. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 72.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $46.51 on Monday. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $31.34 and a 12-month high of $66.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -35.23 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.26 and a 200-day moving average of $51.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 55.85% and a negative net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $94.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.