Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Receives $116.11 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.11.

A number of analysts recently commented on WING shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $74.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $102.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Get Wingstop alerts:

In other news, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $77,392.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,321.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Boudet sold 459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.98, for a total transaction of $58,283.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,522.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,751 shares of company stock valued at $5,188,120. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 228.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Wingstop by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ WING opened at $119.86 on Monday. Wingstop has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $130.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.51.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $55.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.69 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.27%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.