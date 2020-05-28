e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Receives $17.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

Several research firms have commented on ELF. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 36,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $629,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,153 shares of company stock worth $2,566,884 in the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 6,397.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,796,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,901 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,704,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,217,000 after purchasing an additional 596,810 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,965,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,309,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELF stock opened at $17.30 on Monday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.30 million, a P/E ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 2.23.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

