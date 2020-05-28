MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Trading Up 1.7%

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) shares were up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.54 and last traded at $1.53, approximately 91,681 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,245,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MNKD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.15 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 518,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 71,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of MannKind by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.46% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

