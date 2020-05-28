Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Stock Price Up 11%

Posted by on May 28th, 2020

Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) rose 11% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.56, approximately 34,997,843 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 14,045,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

BIOC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Biocept in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Biocept in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.64.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter. Biocept had a negative net margin of 463.52% and a negative return on equity of 185.80%. Analysts anticipate that Biocept Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biocept stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 103,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.22% of Biocept as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biocept Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

