Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.00.

BOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

In related news, Director John C. Erickson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.68 per share, for a total transaction of $55,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,950 shares in the company, valued at $219,936. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Erickson acquired 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.79 per share, for a total transaction of $25,826.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,236.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,750 shares of company stock worth $165,217. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 31,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,895,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

BOH opened at $67.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.31. Bank of Hawaii has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $95.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.23.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $172.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

