Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Trading 10.5% Higher

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)’s stock price traded up 10.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $2.32, 45,853 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,136,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Soligenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Soligenix in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average is $1.81.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 351.69% and a negative return on equity of 542.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Soligenix, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Soligenix by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 41,500 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Soligenix during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new position in Soligenix during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. S&T Bank PA acquired a new position in Soligenix during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in Soligenix during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

