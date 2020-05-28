Metal Tiger (LON:MTR) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.00

Metal Tiger PLC (LON:MTR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.98 ($0.03), with a volume of 6576478 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.78 ($0.02).

The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 14.99, a current ratio of 14.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.33.

In other news, insider Michael McNeilly bought 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of £1,237,500 ($1,627,861.09).

Metal Tiger plc explores for mineral properties in the United Kingdom. The company explores for gold, antimony, copper, tungsten, silver, lead, and zinc resources. It holds interests in projects in Botswana, Spain, and Thailand. The company was formerly known as Brady Exploration plc and changed its name to Metal Tiger plc in June 2014.

