Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Sets New 1-Year High at $535.50

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $535.50 and last traded at $533.83, with a volume of 35857 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $520.19.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $427.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Boston Beer from $490.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $505.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. MKM Partners downgraded Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $351.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Boston Beer from $489.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $456.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $454.92 and a 200 day moving average of $393.02.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $330.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.70 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 7.74%. Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 25,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.27, for a total value of $9,181,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Burwick sold 11,021 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.55, for a total value of $5,152,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,263 shares of company stock valued at $40,272,897. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Beer Company Profile (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

