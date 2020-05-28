Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) Receives $61.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Blackline from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

In other Blackline news, CFO Mark Partin sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $26,072.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,660,809.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Spanicciati sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $9,177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,469.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,926 shares of company stock worth $16,111,589 in the last quarter. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackline by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 30,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackline by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackline by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Blackline by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackline by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $69.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.06. Blackline has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $82.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackline will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

