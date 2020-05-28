bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in bluebird bio by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in bluebird bio by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in bluebird bio by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in bluebird bio by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BLUE. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $92.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.44.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $61.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.91. bluebird bio Inc has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $143.98.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.05) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $21.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 60.05% and a negative net margin of 1,531.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.99) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that bluebird bio Inc will post -12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joanne Smith-Farrell sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $25,494.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,515.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.