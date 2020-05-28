Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $55.31 on Thursday. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $87.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -25.97, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIVN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on LivaNova from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on LivaNova from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.13.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV?) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

