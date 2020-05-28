Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $314,000 Position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $180,939,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Yum China by 456.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,274,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686,648 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Yum China by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,605,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,588 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Yum China by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,301,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Yum China by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,408,000 after purchasing an additional 947,056 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE YUMC opened at $45.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.17 and a 200-day moving average of $45.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.83. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $50.74.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 17.46%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YUMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.70 target price on shares of Yum China in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

