First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,343 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOX. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 62,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of FOX by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of FOX by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

FOX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FOX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.38.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $29.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.30. Fox Corp has a 12 month low of $19.13 and a 12 month high of $38.84.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

