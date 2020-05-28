Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $40.57 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,808 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.0% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $40,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after purchasing an additional 188,730 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $8,070,972,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,410.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,330.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1,990.91. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,525.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1,207.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

