Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,076,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,636,000 after acquiring an additional 778,187 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 231.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 174.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 272,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,381,000 after acquiring an additional 173,083 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.73.

FRPT stock opened at $77.52 on Thursday. Freshpet Inc has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $81.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 5.21.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $70.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.50 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freshpet Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshpet news, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,199,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $81,677.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,311,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,465 shares of company stock worth $4,637,365. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

