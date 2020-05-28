Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Stock Position Reduced by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,384 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of Easterly Government Properties worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 276,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 402,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

DEA opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 193.86 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.33. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $58.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.67%.

In other news, CAO Alison M. Bernard sold 15,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $382,099.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Mead sold 3,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $94,630.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,809.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,556 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,143. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DEA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.